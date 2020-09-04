Isolated rain chances this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few spotty showers and patches of fog this morning, and more heavy rainfall is ahead for parts of the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a mix of sun and clouds for this afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the mid 80s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

Isolated rain chances will be with us this afternoon, most of us will stay dry. High’s on Friday will be near 87 in Knoxville to 83 in Crossville.

Tonight we’ll have mostly clear skies develop with patches of fog and temperatures near 64 to start Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend looks terrific with lowered humidity and slightly cooler temperatures. It is still early September so don’t expect ‘real’ fall weather yet. Still, lows in many places will dip down into the 50s for morning lows! There is a very low chance of rain both days.

Storms are back for the second half of next week. There’s a VERY LIMITED chance of showers Tuesday afternoon, mostly at the tip-tops of the Smoky Mountains. Wednesday’s storm complex is primarily in Middle and West Tennessee. We could get some late evening storms west of Interstate 75, but Thursday’s rain coverage looks slightly more widespread.

