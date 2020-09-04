Advertisement

Jefferson County dairy farm survives WWII, remains optimistic through pandemic

By Anne Brock
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Century Farm sign hangs proudly at the entrance to the Blackburn family’s dairy farm in Jefferson City. “It has been in my family for generations,” said Abigail Blackburn proudly. She helps her parents run the dairy with Jersey cows known for producing milk with the highest milk fat content, often prized for making rich milk as well as cheeses and ice cream.

“Since before World War II it has been a dairy,” said Abigail’s father, Albert Blackburn, who remembers his father and grandfather farming in the same spot. “We went Grade A in 1957. My father built the milk house that year and we’ve been using it ever since.” He hasn’t let a mild stroke slow him down, still using the tractor to round up cows for milking.

Albert’s wife, Celeste serves at President of the American Dairy Association of Tennessee, often speaking at public events to represent the dairy industry. She admitted this has been a challenging time for all local dairies. The pandemic came after several years of low milk prices for producers. “This was gonna be the good year because everything was supply and demand was balanced, and then COVID hit.” She said some federal and state assistance helps fill gaps where producers are not earning enough. “And it’s two different programs where we do get reimbursement for some of our milk, yes.”

The Blackburn farm is one of fewer than 200 dairy farms remaining in Tennessee, with competition increasingly coming from large dairies outside this region.

Pride remains the ingredient holding the family together, despite challenging times for dairy farmers. Abigail said she wants to carry on the family tradition. “I try to be optimistic, cause I love this farm, I love the cows. I am very proud to be called a dairy farmer.”

