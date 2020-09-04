Advertisement

Johnson City man accused of fondling, holding minor captive

A Johnson City man was arrested and charged with sexual battery after police said he inappropriately touched a minor who was being held by force.
Adolfo Castro
Adolfo Castro(Washington County Detention Center)
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - A Johnson City man was arrested and charged with sexual battery after police said he inappropriately touched a minor who was being held by force.

Adolfo Varges Castro, 48, of Johnson City, was arrested Thursday evening in the 500 block of Robinson Drive.

Officers were called to the scene after receiving a report of a minor under age 17 being inappropriately touched.

Johnson City Police said Castro was also publicly intoxicated and provided officers with a false identity.

Castro was charged with sexual battery, false imprisonment, criminal impersonation and public intoxication and transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he was held on a $40,000 bond.

Castro is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New food truck park opens in Wears Valley

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
A new food truck park has opened in Wears Valley to provide a lot of food options for locals and visitors.

News

Taco Bell to test new menu item in Knoxville

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Taco Bell announced it plans to bring back a fan favorite for a test run in the Knoxville market.

News

UT chancellor pleads with students to change behavior as COVID-19 cases spike on campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman pleaded with students to change their behavior as COVID-19 cases spike on campus.

News

Putnam Co. tornado caused $100M in damage, says mayor

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter told WTVF that deadly tornadoes that ripped through the area in March caused $100 million in damages.

Latest News

News

Active COVID-19 cases on the rise in Knox County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers, Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Active COVID-19 cases continued to increase in Knox County Friday, according to data released by the Knox County Health Department.

News

Two Knoxville teens arrested in connection to July shooting that left 3 injured

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Damarcus Dunaway, 18, and a 15-year-old boy were taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

News

UT confirms 369 active COVID-19 cases, more than 1.6K in isolation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman confirmed the university has 369 active COVID-19 cases.

News

Homicide investigation underway after Cumberland Co. man found shot, killed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said the welfare check was requested due to individuals not being able to make contact with Lewis for a period of time.

News

45 active COVID-19 cases, 587 in isolation or quarantine at Knox County Schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Twenty-eight students and 17 staff members at Knox County Schools currently have COVID-19, according to data released by the Knox County School Board.

News

TDOC launching another round of targeted COVID-19 testing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
So far, 26,265 inmates have been tested -- 21,344 of those cases returned negative results and 4,575 were positive.