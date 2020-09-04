Johnson City man accused of fondling, holding minor captive

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - A Johnson City man was arrested and charged with sexual battery after police said he inappropriately touched a minor who was being held by force.

Adolfo Varges Castro, 48, of Johnson City, was arrested Thursday evening in the 500 block of Robinson Drive.

Officers were called to the scene after receiving a report of a minor under age 17 being inappropriately touched.

Johnson City Police said Castro was also publicly intoxicated and provided officers with a false identity.

Castro was charged with sexual battery, false imprisonment, criminal impersonation and public intoxication and transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he was held on a $40,000 bond.

Castro is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

