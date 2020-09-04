Knoxville group organizes rally to move KCS online during pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville organization Community and Teachers for Safe Schools announced a motorcade rally in September in support of moving Knox County Schools online during the pandemic.

The group called on Governor Bill Lee and the Knox County Board of Education to keep schools online until they are safe in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group pushed for schools to meet virtually until the following criteria are met:

- 14-day average new case rate is less than 10 per 100,000

- The 14-day average new case rate is declining

- The positive test rate is less than 3 percent

- Test results are available within 24 hours

The Motor March Car Rally will be held at the St. James Episcopal Church parking lot located at 1101 N. Broadway in Knoxville at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The group is asking members of the community, teachers and students to share their stories about school safety during the pandemic and the impact it’s had on their communities and schools. They will speak in front of the Andrew Johnson building at 912 S. Gay St., where the Knox County Board of Education will be meeting at 5 p.m.

