New food truck park opens in Wears Valley

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new food truck park has opened in Wears Valley to provide a lot of food options for locals and visitors.



Originally just a weekend thing, now Wears Valley Social has become so popular trucks park there daily.



“It’s for the locals and all the visitors that come through Wears Valley while maintaining a proper distance from each other , and under Cove Mountain,” said Jeromy Adams, Co-Owner. “They can come and stay and a lot of them will stay for the live music we’ve had on the weekend, or they can take it back home.”



Brandon Headrick says the idea has helped bring a variety of food and entertainment options to people who live there.



“Wears Valley needs places for people to hang out. Get together. We have to go to Pigeon Forge for everything,” said Headrick. “The best thing about it, all the trucks are on rotation except Grillbilly’s all these other trucks rotate daily.”



From BBQ to tacos it’s all at this one stop.



Kenneth Oglesby has been in the food truck business for 15 years and is back for a second day after day one was profitable.



“They supported our place real well, a lot of tourists, so I’m looking forward to a bigger and better day,” Oglesby said outside of his Big O’s Famous BBQ truck.



This weekend they’ve got some of the most requested food trucks in the region set to stop by.

The truck park is open from 11 am to 8 pm. Click here to see the food truck schedule and learn more.



