Advertisement

New food truck park opens in Wears Valley

A new food truck park has opened in Wears Valley to provide a lot of food options for locals and visitors.
Wears Valley Social
Wears Valley Social(WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new food truck park has opened in Wears Valley to provide a lot of food options for locals and visitors.

Originally just a weekend thing, now Wears Valley Social has become so popular trucks park there daily.

“It’s for the locals and all the visitors that come through Wears Valley while maintaining a proper distance from each other , and under Cove Mountain,” said Jeromy Adams, Co-Owner.  “They can come and stay and a lot of them will stay for the live music we’ve had on the weekend, or they can take it back home.”

Brandon Headrick says the idea has helped bring a variety of food and entertainment options to people who live there.

“Wears Valley needs places for people to hang out. Get together. We have to go to Pigeon Forge for everything,” said Headrick. “The best thing about it, all the trucks are on rotation except Grillbilly’s all these other trucks rotate daily.”

From BBQ to tacos it’s all at this one stop.

Kenneth Oglesby has been in the food truck business for 15 years and is back for a second day after day one was profitable.

“They supported our place real well, a lot of tourists, so I’m looking forward to a bigger and better day,” Oglesby said outside of his Big O’s Famous BBQ truck.

This weekend they’ve got some of the most requested food trucks in the region set to stop by.

The truck park is open from 11 am to 8 pm. Click here to see the food truck schedule and learn more.

Posted by Wears Valley Social on Saturday, August 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Taco Bell to test new menu item in Knoxville

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Taco Bell announced it plans to bring back a fan favorite for a test run in the Knoxville market.

News

UT chancellor pleads with students to change behavior as COVID-19 cases spike on campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman pleaded with students to change their behavior as COVID-19 cases spike on campus.

News

Johnson City man accused of fondling, holding minor captive

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Johnson City man was arrested and charged with sexual battery after police said he inappropriately touched a minor who was being held by force.

News

Putnam Co. tornado caused $100M in damage, says mayor

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter told WTVF that deadly tornadoes that ripped through the area in March caused $100 million in damages.

Latest News

News

Active COVID-19 cases on the rise in Knox County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers, Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Active COVID-19 cases continued to increase in Knox County Friday, according to data released by the Knox County Health Department.

News

Two Knoxville teens arrested in connection to July shooting that left 3 injured

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Damarcus Dunaway, 18, and a 15-year-old boy were taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

News

UT confirms 369 active COVID-19 cases, more than 1.6K in isolation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman confirmed the university has 369 active COVID-19 cases.

News

Homicide investigation underway after Cumberland Co. man found shot, killed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said the welfare check was requested due to individuals not being able to make contact with Lewis for a period of time.

News

45 active COVID-19 cases, 587 in isolation or quarantine at Knox County Schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Twenty-eight students and 17 staff members at Knox County Schools currently have COVID-19, according to data released by the Knox County School Board.

News

TDOC launching another round of targeted COVID-19 testing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
So far, 26,265 inmates have been tested -- 21,344 of those cases returned negative results and 4,575 were positive.