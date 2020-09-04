Oak Ridge to honor desegregation fighters in game against Campbell County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge is set to take on Campbell County Friday night.

The team is set to honor members of the historic Oak Ridge 85, Black students who desegregated schools in the South for the first time in 1955. The students were on the front lines in the fight against racism when they integrated Oak Ridge High School and Robertsville Junior High.

They were the first to integrate a school in the South that was not publicly funded. Just down the road and a year later, the Clinton 12 became the first students to integrate a publicly funded school in the region.

The teams are set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.