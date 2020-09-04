Personal use of hair dye has no link to most cancers, study finds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Women who dye their hair at home are unlikely to be putting themselves at increased risk of cancer, according to a new study published Wednesday in the BMJ medical journal.

The World Health Organization’s cancer research agency has classified on-the-job exposure to hair dyes as a probable carcinogen, person use has not been conclusive.

This recent study looked at data from 117,200 female nurses, most of whom were white with European ancestry, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, which included details on their exposure to hair dye. CNN reported that the women did not have cancer at the start of the study and were followed for 36 years.

The study’s results showed no increased risk of most cancers or of dying from cancer in women who reported having ever used permanent dyes compared with those who said they never used them.

“The headline result is that overall there is no difference in the rate of cancer in general in women who have used hair dyes and those that have not,” said Paul Pharoah, a professor of cancer epidemiology at the University of Cambridge, in the United Kingdom. He was not involved in the research.

CNN reported that the study found hair dye use did not increase risk of cancers in the bladder, brain, colon, kidney, lung, blood and immune system or most cancers of the skin or breast.

There was an increased risk of ovarian cancer and three types of breast cancer associated with use of permanent dyes according to the cumulative amount of dye women were exposed to. According to the study, an increased risk of Hodgkin lymphoma was also seen with use of dye but only for women with naturally dark hair.

However, even where the study reported increased risks, “the results are not compelling,” Pharoah said.

“The reported associations are very weak and given the number of associations reported in this manuscript they are very likely to be chance findings,” he said.

“Even if they were real findings the associations may not be cause-and-effect, and even if they were causal associations, the magnitude of the effects are so small that any risk would be trivial.”

The study, CNN reported, was observational so it could not establish cause and effect. Authors highlighted some limitations in the study, including that it had a lack of racial diversity.

