Powell looks to momentum for win against Fulton

Coming off a Thursday win, Powell is looking to capitalize on its momentum against Fulton Friday night.
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Fulton High is desperate for a win after losing to Central last week in the Battle of Broadway, 21-9.
Players are expected to hit the field at 7:30 p.m.
