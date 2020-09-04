Advertisement

Powell looks to momentum for win against Fulton

Coming off a Thursday win, Powell is looking to capitalize on its momentum against Fulton Friday night.
Falcons hit the field and each other in full pads
Falcons hit the field and each other in full pads(Rick)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Coming off a Thursday win last week, Powell is looking to capitalize on its momentum against Fulton Friday night.

Fulton High is desperate for a win after losing to Central last week in the Battle of Broadway, 21-9.

Players are expected to hit the field at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fake nurse faces sentencing for fraud, putting lives at risk

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Amanda Hara
The woman who posed as a nurse and put lives at risk appeared in Federal Court Friday for sentencing. As of 3:30 p.m. cross examination continued inside the courtroom.

News

Oak Ridge to honor desegregation fighters in game against Campbell County

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Oak Ridge will do more than play football Friday night.

News

Imposter nurse pleads guilty

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

Fake nurse signs plea deal

Updated: 32 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Can Clinton football recreate 1992 magic against Halls?

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Clinton High School is taking on Halls in a historic match up that saw Clinton with a win in the 90s.

News

Bearden looks to pull off upset against Dobyns Bennett

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Bearden High School is looking to pull off what would be a massive upset against a strong Dobyns Bennett football team Friday night.

News

East Tennessee woman pleads guilty to posing as a nurse

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

Victims of alleged fake nurse scheme speak out

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

Fake nurse put lives at risk, signs federal plea deal, prosecutors say

Updated: 53 minutes ago

News

Former NC police sergeant accused of offering ‘free passes’ for explicit photos

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The investigation into the incident began in November 2019 after a potential victim reported the incident to authorities.