Putnam Co. tornado caused $100M in damage, says mayor

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter told WTVF that deadly tornadoes that ripped through the area in March caused $100 million in damages.

The estimation was calculated after an investigation by the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

Porter said the county is still in recovery mode as COVID-19 has caused delays in the rebuilding process.

The TEMA report estimated about 700 structures were damaged or destroyed by the storms.

The county was granted a $2.3 million disaster relief fund that benefited 468 families.

The cost to cleanup totaled $3 million for Putnam County alone.

18 people were killed in the tornado.

