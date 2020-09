KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rescue crews in Knox County were called to a scene at a Knox County home Friday afternoon.

According to the Knox County Rescue Squad, a car went into a pool at a home in Halls Friday around 2:30 p.m.

Knox County Rescue on the scene of a vehicle into a pool at a residence in Halls. pic.twitter.com/9t0AtqptCF — Knox County Rescue (@knoxrescuesquad) September 4, 2020

