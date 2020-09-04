Advertisement

Scott County deputies searching for suspect accused of sexual battery, kidnapping

Authorities said the suspect was last seen in the Tombstone Rd. area near Low Gap Rd. in Helenwood.
Charles "Vincent" Willoughby
Charles "Vincent" Willoughby(Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in the search for a man wanted on multiple charges including kidnapping.

Deputies are searching for Charles “Vincent” Willoughby who is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery, leaving the scene of an accident, interference with emergency calls and reckless endangerment.

Willoughby is described as being 6′3″, weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

SCSO officials advised anyone who sees Willoughby not to approach and call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 423-66-2245.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

