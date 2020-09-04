Advertisement

Student medications stolen by East Tenn. nurse, TBI says

Investigators say a former school nurse for Campbell County was indicted after being accused of stealing prescription medications that belonged to students.
Investigators say a former school nurse for Campbell County was indicted after being accused of stealing prescription medications that belonged to students.
Investigators say a former school nurse for Campbell County was indicted after being accused of stealing prescription medications that belonged to students.(TBI)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators say a former school nurse for Campbell County was indicted after being accused of stealing prescription medications that belonged to students.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said former school nurse Sherry Lancaster came under scrutiny in December 2019. Agents said they found Lancaster used her position to steal medication.

On Wednesday, Lancaster was indicted on six counts of obtaining drugs by fraud and five counts of theft.

TBI said she was arrested Friday, September 4, and booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Homicide investigation underway after Cumberland Co. man found shot, killed

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said the welfare check was requested due to individuals not being able to make contact with Lewis for a period of time.

News

Psychiatric ward suggested for fake nurse, therapist admits in court

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Amanda Hara and Lauren Meyers
The woman who posed as a nurse and put lives at risk appeared in Federal Court Friday for sentencing. As of 3:30 p.m. cross examination continued inside the courtroom.

News

Powell looks to momentum for win against Fulton

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Coming off a Thursday win, Powell is looking to capitalize on its momentum against Fulton Friday night.

News

COVID-19 dashboard to show cases at Roane State

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Roane State Community College announced it is offering a new way for students to review COVID-19 cases at its locations.

Latest News

News

Tenn. veteran died by suicide 1 day after improper care at Memphis hospital, report says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The VA Office of the Inspector General released a report that said a veteran received improper care at a the Memphis VA Medical Center and later died by suicide.

News

Gas station shooting leaves Tenn. high schooler dead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A West Tennessee high school football player was killed in a shooting Thursday, according to the teen’s coach.

News

Former Vol Kahlil McKenzie Jr. signs to Cincinnati Bengals

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Former Tenn. Volunteer Kahlil Mckenzie Jr., who was a free agent, signed to the Cincinnati Bengals Tuesday.

News

Oak Ridge to honor desegregation fighters in game against Campbell County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Oak Ridge will do more than play football Friday night.

News

UT chancellor pleads with students to change behavior as COVID-19 cases spike on campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman pleaded with students to change their behavior as COVID-19 cases spike on campus.

News

Community turns out in parade for WWII vet’s 100th birthday in Knoxville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
For his upcoming birthday, Gene Daughtery wants to have 100 cars visit him in a drive-thru parade.