Advertisement

Taco Bell to test new menu item in Knoxville

Taco Bell announced it plans to bring back a fan favorite for a test run in the Knoxville market.
Taco Bell Chris Potter / CC BY 2.0.
Taco Bell Chris Potter / CC BY 2.0.(Chris Potter / CC BY 2.0)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Taco Bell announced it plans to bring back a fan favorite for a test run in the Knoxville market.

The fast-food franchise will begin testing the return of the quesalupa, a chalupa with a cheese-stuffed shell, at participating locationsin Knoxville on September 24.

“We’re constantly evaluating ways to provide a more efficient restaurant experience, and have already begun to see progress from streamlining our menu,” said Mike Grams, Taco Bell President, Global COO. “While we know fans may be understandably sad to see some of their favorites go, this evolution of our menu truly paves the way for fresh new ideas. The creativity and innovation in our kitchen hasn’t slowed down at all, and we look forward to rolling out new fan favorites.”

Taco Bell also announced several other new menu items to be offered nationwide including the Dragonfruit Freeze and Chicken Chipoltle Melt. The company will say goodbye to the fan favorite Mexican Pizza this year.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New food truck park opens in Wears Valley

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
A new food truck park has opened in Wears Valley to provide a lot of food options for locals and visitors.

News

UT chancellor pleads with students to change behavior as COVID-19 cases spike on campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman pleaded with students to change their behavior as COVID-19 cases spike on campus.

News

Johnson City man accused of fondling, holding minor captive

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Johnson City man was arrested and charged with sexual battery after police said he inappropriately touched a minor who was being held by force.

News

Putnam Co. tornado caused $100M in damage, says mayor

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter told WTVF that deadly tornadoes that ripped through the area in March caused $100 million in damages.

Latest News

News

Active COVID-19 cases on the rise in Knox County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers, Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Active COVID-19 cases continued to increase in Knox County Friday, according to data released by the Knox County Health Department.

News

Two Knoxville teens arrested in connection to July shooting that left 3 injured

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Damarcus Dunaway, 18, and a 15-year-old boy were taken into custody in connection to the shooting.

News

UT confirms 369 active COVID-19 cases, more than 1.6K in isolation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman confirmed the university has 369 active COVID-19 cases.

News

Homicide investigation underway after Cumberland Co. man found shot, killed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said the welfare check was requested due to individuals not being able to make contact with Lewis for a period of time.

News

45 active COVID-19 cases, 587 in isolation or quarantine at Knox County Schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Twenty-eight students and 17 staff members at Knox County Schools currently have COVID-19, according to data released by the Knox County School Board.

News

TDOC launching another round of targeted COVID-19 testing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
So far, 26,265 inmates have been tested -- 21,344 of those cases returned negative results and 4,575 were positive.