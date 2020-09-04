Taco Bell to test new menu item in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Taco Bell announced it plans to bring back a fan favorite for a test run in the Knoxville market.

The fast-food franchise will begin testing the return of the quesalupa, a chalupa with a cheese-stuffed shell, at participating locationsin Knoxville on September 24.

“We’re constantly evaluating ways to provide a more efficient restaurant experience, and have already begun to see progress from streamlining our menu,” said Mike Grams, Taco Bell President, Global COO. “While we know fans may be understandably sad to see some of their favorites go, this evolution of our menu truly paves the way for fresh new ideas. The creativity and innovation in our kitchen hasn’t slowed down at all, and we look forward to rolling out new fan favorites.”

Taco Bell also announced several other new menu items to be offered nationwide including the Dragonfruit Freeze and Chicken Chipoltle Melt. The company will say goodbye to the fan favorite Mexican Pizza this year.

