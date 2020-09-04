TDOC launching another round of targeted COVID-19 testing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Department of Corrections announced another round of COVID-19 testing in all state correctional facilities.

The announcement comes after numerous recent positive test results at the South Central Correctional Facility.

On Thursday, officials began testing nearly 3,000 inmates at 13 facilities statewide.

The testing will be based on the population of inmates who have been identified through contact tracing as someone who may have come into contact with another person who tested positive, according to TDOC.

Testing will also include inmates who may have been outside the facility for a work assignment, or a medical appointment and inmates who live in a unit where a staff member who has recently tested positive worked.

All facility-based employees will be tested beginning on Monday.

Currently, 26,265 inmates have been tested. TDOC reported 21,344 of those cases returned negative results and 4,575 were positive.

