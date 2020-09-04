Tenn. man arrested after calling 911, asking if dispatcher wanted to buy appetizers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) - Tennessee officials said a man was arrested after reportedly making thousands of calls to 911.

Memphis police said Huu Nguyen called 911 241 time on Tuesday and 32 times on Wednesday, CBS affiliate WREG reported. During one of the many calls on Wednesday, Nguyen asked dispatchers if they wanted to buy egg rolls, then hung up.

According to court documents, Nguyen has made an estimated 1,171 calls to 911 dispatchers since July 15, 2020.

On Wednesday, Memphis police located Nguyen in a shopping center where he was arrested.

