Tenn. sex offender indicted in death of woman, stabbing of teen who accused him of assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) -- Officials in West Tennessee said a violent sex offender was indicted on murder and attempted murder charges after he reportedly attacked a victim in a pending case and her family.

WREG reported that Kelvin Nelson was indicted on first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and especially aggravated burglary after investigators said he broke into a home on February 9 and attacked three people inside.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said one of the people he attacked was a teen who was the victim in a pending sexual battery case against him. He reportedly attacked the girl and repeatedly asked her if she was going to drop the charges against him.

The girl’s mother, and a 74-year-old woman named Katrina Webster, were also attacked. Webster died.

Court documents said Nelson is a registered sex offender. WREG reported that an arrested warrant was issued for Nelson in 2019 after he was accused of sexual battery against an underage girl. A warrant was issued February 4 on charges that he violated the sex offender registry act.

