Advertisement

Tenn. sex offender indicted in death of woman, stabbing of teen who accused him of assault

Officials in West Tennessee said a violent sex offender was indicted on murder and attempted murder charges after he reportedly attacked a victim in a pending case and her family.
Kevin Nelson
Kevin Nelson(WREG)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) -- Officials in West Tennessee said a violent sex offender was indicted on murder and attempted murder charges after he reportedly attacked a victim in a pending case and her family.

WREG reported that Kelvin Nelson was indicted on first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and especially aggravated burglary after investigators said he broke into a home on February 9 and attacked three people inside.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said one of the people he attacked was a teen who was the victim in a pending sexual battery case against him. He reportedly attacked the girl and repeatedly asked her if she was going to drop the charges against him.

The girl’s mother, and a 74-year-old woman named Katrina Webster, were also attacked. Webster died.

Court documents said Nelson is a registered sex offender. WREG reported that an arrested warrant was issued for Nelson in 2019 after he was accused of sexual battery against an underage girl. A warrant was issued February 4 on charges that he violated the sex offender registry act.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennessee woman found after reportedly being forced into van

Updated: seconds ago
|
By David Sikes
If you see her, call 901-545-2677.

News

Victim identified in Sevier County stabbing, suspect still at large

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
One person is dead and another suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after a Sevier County stabbing, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

News

Personal use of hair dye has no link to most cancers, study finds

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Women who dye their hair at home are unlikely to be putting themselves at increased risk of cancer, according to a new study published Wednesday in the BMJ medical journal.

News

Memphis firefighters targeted in rash of burglary, union offers reward for information

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Burglaries at fire stations in the city of Memphis have prompted a call from the Memphis Firefighters Association for help.

Latest News

News

Here’s how to become a substitute teacher in Knox County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Knox County Schools said they are looking to hire more substitute teachers.

News

Steroids reduce death risk for seriously ill COVID-19 patients, studies say

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
New studies say that multiple types of steroids improve chances of survival for severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Eye on Education

Pellissippi State’s technical classes continue in-person

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Three out of four classes at Pellissippi State Community College have become virtual, but to get the best learning experience some still have to be taught in-person.

News

8 kids saved after NC investigators infiltrate child sex messenger group

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
North Carolina investigators said an operation against sex abuse has resulted in the rescue of eight children and at least 23 child exploitation-related arrests.

News

Knoxville Covenant Health Marathon goes virtual

Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2020 Knoxville Covenant Health Marathon has changed its course and is going virtual amid the pandemic.

News

Tennessee declares Sept. 4 Blood Donation Day to combat national shortage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
It’s a part of National Blood Donation week which takes place each year during the first week of September.