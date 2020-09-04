Tenn. veteran died by suicide 1 day after improper care at Memphis hospital, report says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - The VA Office of the Inspector General (OIG) released a report that said a veteran received improper care at a the Memphis VA Medical Center and later died by suicide.

Memphis-based WMC reported that, according to the report, the veteran was seeking treatment for insomnia and psychiatric medication refills and went to the VA’s emergency department. A day after their hospital visit, the report said the patient died of suicide.

The report summary reads in part:

“The Emergency Department physician documented evaluating the patient and after a negative screen for suicidal thoughts, discharged the patient with instructions to go to the facility’s Outpatient Mental Health Clinic immediately for medication management. The OIG found no documentation that the patient registered or received treatment in the clinic.”

According to the report, the inspector general said it found that the patient did not receive the necessary care and the facility didn’t have a clear referral process for patients who were discharged from the emergency department. The report also said patients received care through the community where the facility did not keep a record of their medical history for treatment which left the patient unable to refill several medications.

The OIG also said facility leaders were aware of the patient’s manner of death within three days, but the report could not find evidence that the patient’s family or executives were notified.

WMC reported that the OIG made 16 recommendations to the facility director regarding the issue.

In 2018, the Commercial Appeal reported that the Memphis VA hospital was rated among the worst in the country for the third year in a row.

