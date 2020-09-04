Tennessee attorney accused of rape added to Most Wanted list

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Tennessee man has been added to the Most Wanted list.

Davide Whelan, a Murfreesboro attorney, has been indicted on rape charges, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI agents began an investigation on February 19 into allegations that Whelan tried to get a client to provide a sexual activity to him in lieu of payment.

TBI says during the investigation, they learned information that Whelan forced or coerced female clients into sex as a way to pay their attorney fees.

Whelan failed to appear in court earlier this week on charges of Aggravated Rape and Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure.

According to TBI, a reward has been set to $2,500 leading to his arrest.

If you have any information contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

