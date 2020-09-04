Tennessee man missing after jumping into river while running from police

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Nashville officials said a man is missing after he reportedly jumped into the Cumberland River while on the run from police.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, the man was placed under arrest after a fight in downtown Nashville, WTVF reported.

During the arrest, the man reportedly went into the river to escape and was seen swimming nearly halfway across the river when officers lost sight of him.

Crews are currently searching the river on boat.

