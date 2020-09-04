Advertisement

Tennessee mother grieves after baby dies following hit-and-run crash

A Tennessee mother is grieving after her 14-month-old daughter died as a result of injuries from a hit-and-run crash in Gallatin.
A Tennessee mother is grieving after her 14-month-old daughter died as a result of injuries from a hit-and-run crash in Gallatin.
A Tennessee mother is grieving after her 14-month-old daughter died as a result of injuries from a hit-and-run crash in Gallatin.(WTVF)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF/WVLT) — A Tennessee mother is grieving after her 14-month-old daughter died as a result of injuries from a hit-and-run crash in Gallatin.

On August 16, Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported that Christina Baker and her fiance were driving to Clarksville from Gallatin with 14-month-old Madilynn in the backseat. Sumner County investigators said a car pulled around their SUV while they were driving and hit them, sending them into a pond where their vehicle flipped.

“They couldn’t get to our daughter, she was under for at least 20 minutes. And I just remember lights and sirens and screaming for my baby,” said Baker.

WTVF reported that strangers tried to pull the baby from the car seat but it was difficult. It took first responders 45 minutes to resuscitate Madilyn as they airlifted her to Vanderbilt Medical Center, Baker said.

“When I saw her my heart dropped into my stomach watching her lay there so lifeless,” she said. Baker said Madilynn was hooked up to machines for 11 days fighting for her life before the family made the decision to take her off life support on August 28.

“I don’t think that’s ever an easy decision for any mom, but I knew that she was going to be in a better place,” and Baker.

WTVF reported that the driver accused in the crash, Michaela Moralres, was arrested and charged with DUI 2nd, leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated assault X3, implied consent and vehicular assault. She posted $45,000 bond on August 19 and was re-arrested September 1 for vehicular homicide with a $75,000 bond. WTVF reported she remains in jail as of Thursday night.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Astronomers detect super-rare black hole for the first time

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Scientists say they have detected what they believe to be the most powerful, most massive, most distant merger of two black holes in the history of the universe, releasing the energy of eight suns.

News

Jefferson County dairy farm survives WWII, remains optimistic through pandemic

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Anne Brock
A Century Farm sign hangs proudly at the entrance to the Blackburn family’s dairy farm in Jefferson City. “It has been in my family for generations,” said Abigail Blackburn proudly.

News

East Tennessee farmers dodging rainy days to get hay done

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Anne Brock
Getting that hay crop in properly can build up reserves to help livestock survive the winter, or it can cost them thousands of dollars in losses if hay goes bad.

News

Evidence reviewed ahead of trial for man accused of killing, dismembering parents at Knox County home

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Knoxville man accused of murdering and dismembering his parents appeared before a Knox County Judge Thursday morning.

Latest News

Forecast

One more round of storms Friday afternoon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Cathey
We’re still on track for a nice Labor Day weekend.

News

Tennessee woman found after reportedly being forced into van

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By David Sikes
If you see her, call 901-545-2677.

News

Victim identified in Sevier County stabbing, suspect still at large

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
One person is dead and another suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after a Sevier County stabbing, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

News

Tenn. sex offender indicted in death of woman, stabbing of teen who accused him of assault

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Officials in West Tennessee said a violent sex offender was indicted on murder and attempted murder charges after he reportedly attacked a victim in a pending case and her family.

News

Personal use of hair dye has no link to most cancers, study finds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Women who dye their hair at home are unlikely to be putting themselves at increased risk of cancer, according to a new study published Wednesday in the BMJ medical journal.

News

Memphis firefighters targeted in rash of burglary, union offers reward for information

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Burglaries at fire stations in the city of Memphis have prompted a call from the Memphis Firefighters Association for help.