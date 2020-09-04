Tennessee mother grieves after baby dies following hit-and-run crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF/WVLT) — A Tennessee mother is grieving after her 14-month-old daughter died as a result of injuries from a hit-and-run crash in Gallatin.

On August 16, Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported that Christina Baker and her fiance were driving to Clarksville from Gallatin with 14-month-old Madilynn in the backseat. Sumner County investigators said a car pulled around their SUV while they were driving and hit them, sending them into a pond where their vehicle flipped.

“They couldn’t get to our daughter, she was under for at least 20 minutes. And I just remember lights and sirens and screaming for my baby,” said Baker.

WTVF reported that strangers tried to pull the baby from the car seat but it was difficult. It took first responders 45 minutes to resuscitate Madilyn as they airlifted her to Vanderbilt Medical Center, Baker said.

“When I saw her my heart dropped into my stomach watching her lay there so lifeless,” she said. Baker said Madilynn was hooked up to machines for 11 days fighting for her life before the family made the decision to take her off life support on August 28.

“I don’t think that’s ever an easy decision for any mom, but I knew that she was going to be in a better place,” and Baker.

WTVF reported that the driver accused in the crash, Michaela Moralres, was arrested and charged with DUI 2nd, leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated assault X3, implied consent and vehicular assault. She posted $45,000 bond on August 19 and was re-arrested September 1 for vehicular homicide with a $75,000 bond. WTVF reported she remains in jail as of Thursday night.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.