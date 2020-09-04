Tennessee police officer indicted on rape, sexual battery charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said an officer was arrested on rape and sexual battery charges Thursday.

According to reports, officer Jeremy Arrington surrendered to police Thursday night and was taken into custody in connection to an incident in April.

On April 6, Arrignton reportedly assaulted a 25-year-old victim while he was off duty at his apartment.

MNPD launched a criminal and administrative investigation. Arrington has been placed on desk duty while the investigation continues.

Thursday morning, a Davidson County Grand Jury indicted Arrington on a total of 12 counts.

Arrington was taken into custody and his bond was set at $25,000.

