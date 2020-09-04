Advertisement

TN Dept. of Education launches dashboard regarding schools and COVID-19 cases

Tennessee officials said 145 of the state’s 147 school districts have started the school year.
FILE schools prepare for students
FILE schools prepare for students(WCAX)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Education announced a new way to track COVID-19 in school districts across the state will soon be available.

The Tennessee Department of Education’s ‘COVID-19 District Information Dashboard’ is set to launch on September 8, as the final two districts in the state begin the school year.

The dashboard will provide district-reported information on the number of positive cases among students and staff. It will also detail the primary operating model for schools within the district including the number of schools conducting in-person learning, remote learning, and the number of schools using a hybrid method of instruction.

Tennessee officials said 145 of the state’s 147 school districts have started the school year. The remaining two districts will start on September 8.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TDOC launching another round of targeted COVID-19 testing

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
So far, 26,265 inmates have been tested -- 21,344 of those cases returned negative results and 4,575 were positive.

News

Scott County deputies searching for suspect accused of sexual battery, kidnapping

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Authorities said the suspect was last seen in the Tombstone Rd. area near Low Gap Rd. in Helenwood.

News

Tenn. man arrested after calling 911, asking if dispatcher wanted to buy appetizers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to court documents, Nguyen has made an estimated 1,171 calls to 911 dispatchers since July 15, 2020.

News

Knoxville group organizes rally to move KCS online during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The group called on Governor Bill Lee and the Knox County Board of Education to keep schools online.

Latest News

WVLT

Isolated rain chances this afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
We’re waking up to a few spotty showers and patches of fog this morning, and more heavy rainfall is ahead for parts of the weekend.

News

Woman witnesses people throwing trash bag at bear, instead of trying to scare it off

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Arial Starks
A Sevier County woman witnessed a cleaning crew, tossing what appeared to be a bag of trash at a bear to scare it away near Ski Mountain in Sevierville.

News

Victim identified in Sevier County stabbing, suspect still at large

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
One person is dead and another suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after a Sevier County stabbing, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

News

Tennessee mother grieves after baby dies following hit-and-run crash

Updated: 11 hours ago
A Tennessee mother is grieving after her 14-month-old daughter died as a result of injuries from a hit-and-run crash in Gallatin.

News

Astronomers detect super-rare black hole for the first time

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Scientists say they have detected what they believe to be the most powerful, most massive, most distant merger of two black holes in the history of the universe, releasing the energy of eight suns.

News

Jefferson County dairy farm survives WWII, remains optimistic through pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Anne Brock
A Century Farm sign hangs proudly at the entrance to the Blackburn family’s dairy farm in Jefferson City. “It has been in my family for generations,” said Abigail Blackburn proudly.