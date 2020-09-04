TN Dept. of Education launches dashboard regarding schools and COVID-19 cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Education announced a new way to track COVID-19 in school districts across the state will soon be available.

The Tennessee Department of Education’s ‘COVID-19 District Information Dashboard’ is set to launch on September 8, as the final two districts in the state begin the school year.

The dashboard will provide district-reported information on the number of positive cases among students and staff. It will also detail the primary operating model for schools within the district including the number of schools conducting in-person learning, remote learning, and the number of schools using a hybrid method of instruction.

Tennessee officials said 145 of the state’s 147 school districts have started the school year. The remaining two districts will start on September 8.

