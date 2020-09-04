Advertisement

Tornado buries 75-year-old Tenn. woman under home, credits storm to saving her life

When one of the deadliest tornadoes hit Putnam County in March, a 75-year-old woman says she was buried under her home and credits the storm for saving her life.
Tornado damage in Putnam County / Source: WVLT
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When a deadly tornado hit Putnam County in March, a 75-year-old woman says she was buried under her home and credits the storm for saving her life.

Joyce Wilson said she had just moved to Cookeville from Florida two months before the EF-4 tornado hit, WKRN reported.

“I could hear this loud engine noise and I thought, ’Uh oh, I don’t know,’ and then all of a sudden, it approached, coming at me and I could hear it getting louder and louder and I said ’Oh dear God, this is the real thing,” said Wilson.

Wilson said she ran to yell to her son upstairs but within seconds, the stairs flew off the house.

“The next thing I remember, I was lodged under the house, and I was crooked in it. I couldn’t turn my head, but I did have this part of my hand free, so I wedged it up and it was only up to my wrist that you could see,” said Wilson. “I was just terrified down there ’cause I couldn’t get up.”

Wilson said she had several broken ribs and a broken pelvis and spent more than a week in the hospital.

“Right before I left the hospital, the doctors came in and gave me the news,” said Wilson. “They said they found something.”

WKRN reported that Wilson said doctors found a large mass in her chest that needed to be surgically removed.

“The bottom problem with this is it will get so big it will strangle your heart and I’ll die that way. But if the tornado never came, I would’ve never known it was there,” said Wilson.

Wilson said a local contractor is helping her build a one-story home down the street and she is looking forward to celebrating Thanksgiving and Christmas in it.

“For God to bring us through this and then to bring me through this,” said Wilson. “I just feel like we’re walking miracles and I can’t express to people, it’s a new look on life and you just, you just feel so blessed.”

