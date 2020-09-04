Two Knoxville teens arrested in connection to July shooting that left 3 injured

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police said two individuals involved in a shooting that occurred in July were arrested Thursday evening.

Damarcus Dunaway, 18, and a 15-year-old boy were taken into custody in connection to the shooting that hospitalized three teens.

On July 1, KPD officers were dispatched to a shooting at Divide Street and Savoy Street. Two victims were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with severe injuries. The third victim suffered minor abrasions, according to KPD.

Investigators said the three victims went to the location of the shooting to “make a prearranged sale with the suspects.”

Dunaway and the 15-year-old suspect reportedly attempted to rob the three victims, before brandishing a gun and shooting. The two fled the scene after the incident.

The teens face three charges of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of especially aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

