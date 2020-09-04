Advertisement

Video captures Alabama health worker poking body, woman arrested

Daphne police say 23-year-old Ashley Mishay Williams of Bay Minette surrendered to police Thursday and is being charged with corpse abuse.
Daphne police say 23-year-old Ashley Mishay Williams of Bay Minette surrendered to police Thursday and is being charged with corpse abuse.(Baldwin County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAPHNE, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a woman is charged with corpse abuse after video showed a health care worker mistreating the body of a deceased resident of an assisted living facility.

Daphne police say 23-year-old Ashley Mishay Williams of Bay Minette surrendered to police Thursday and is being charged with the felony offense.

News outlets report that the arrest came after a video shared on social media showed a worker poking the body of a dead resident at The Brennity, an assisted living facility in coastal Baldwin County.

Court records aren’t yet available to show whether the woman has a lawyer.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Deputy leaves patrol car door open, goat eats paperwork

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
A Georgia deputy sheriff learns a lesson about leaving her patrol car open when a goat hops in and starts snacking on her paperwork.

News

Fake nurse faces sentencing for fraud, putting lives at risk

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Amanda Hara
The woman who posed as a nurse and put lives at risk appeared in Federal Court Friday for sentencing. As of 3:30 p.m. cross examination continued inside the courtroom.

News

Oak Ridge to honor desegregation fighters in game against Campbell County

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Oak Ridge will do more than play football Friday night.

News

Imposter nurse pleads guilty

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

Fake nurse signs plea deal

Updated: 32 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Powell looks to momentum for win against Fulton

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Coming off a Thursday win, Powell is looking to capitalize on its momentum against Fulton Friday night.

National

Kentucky congressman praises teen charged in Kenosha shootings: ’He didn’t empty a magazine’

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Kyle Rittenhouse is currently in custody in Lake County, Ill., charged with six criminal counts including intentional homicide, reckless homicide, recklessly endangering safety and possession of a dangerous weapon.

News

Can Clinton football recreate 1992 magic against Halls?

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Clinton High School is taking on Halls in a historic match up that saw Clinton with a win in the 90s.

News

Bearden looks to pull off upset against Dobyns Bennett

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Bearden High School is looking to pull off what would be a massive upset against a strong Dobyns Bennett football team Friday night.

News

East Tennessee woman pleads guilty to posing as a nurse

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

Victims of alleged fake nurse scheme speak out

Updated: 50 minutes ago