Woman witnesses people throwing trash bag at bear, instead of trying to scare it off

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevier County woman said she witnessed a cleaning crew, tossing what appeared to be a bag of trash at a bear to scare it away near Ski Mountain in Sevierville.

Paulette Cloutier, a local photographer, said she was out taking photos last week near Baden Dr., when she saw a bear crossing the road in front of her. The bear seemed to be approaching the porch of a cabin nearby.

Cloutier was shocked at what she saw next, a couple of men tossing a garbage bag from the back of their truck at the bear.

The woman said when she came back down the road, she noticed that same crew stuck and trying to get out of a ditch.

Cloutier is working to start an organization to raise awareness of the rules and regulations for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, pertaining to bear safety.

Officials say never to feed or approach bears.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.