Advertisement

Accused ‘high level’ drug dealer arrested after Jefferson Co. undercover operation

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said an alleged drug dealer has been taken into custody after an undercover operation.
Jefferson County drug arrest
Jefferson County drug arrest(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARROTS CHAPEL, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said an alleged drug dealer has been taken into custody after a four-month-long undercover operation.

Billy Clifford “Cowboy” Williams, 46, was arrested just before 6 a.m. Saturday on Driftwood Circle in the Parrots Chapel community.

Williams is charged with eight counts of sale and delivery of heroin, fentanyl, meth, and one count of sale and delivery of a counterfeit substance.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Williams is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

THP trooper charged with assault after allegedly pulling mask from man’s face

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has been charged with assault after allegedly pulling a mask off a man’s face.

News

Fallen power pole and traffic light blocking Broadway at Oglewood

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Knoxville police said a fallen power pole and traffic light was blocking the road on Broadway at Oglewood Saturday morning.

WVLT

It’s going to be a beautiful weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Temperatures will stay in the low 80s as we go into the afternoon.

News

Varsity All Access: Who won big in high school football week 3?

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Varisty All Access

Latest News

News

Vicariously cycle 100 miles to help the hungry

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Anne Brock
Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, around 1,300 people depended on the food pantry at Appalachian Outreach each month. Now, Director Jean-Ann Washam said that number has surged to around 1,800.

WVLT

Gorgeous weekend on tap: when to get outside

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Rain chances are low through the middle of next week

News

Psychiatric ward suggested for fake nurse, therapist testifies in court

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Amanda Hara
The woman who posed as a nurse and put lives at risk appeared in Federal Court Friday for sentencing. As of 3:30 p.m. cross examination continued inside the courtroom.

News

Free food? Anderson Co. Schools offering meals for students

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
All students attending Anderson Co. Schools will now be able to eat both breakfast and lunch free of charge everyday.

News

Can Clinton football recreate 1992 magic against Halls?

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Clinton High School is taking on Halls in a historic match up that saw Clinton with a win in the 90s.

News

Powell looks to momentum for win against Fulton

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Coming off a Thursday win, Powell is looking to capitalize on its momentum against Fulton Friday night.