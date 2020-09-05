Accused ‘high level’ drug dealer arrested after Jefferson Co. undercover operation

PARROTS CHAPEL, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said an alleged drug dealer has been taken into custody after a four-month-long undercover operation.

Billy Clifford “Cowboy” Williams, 46, was arrested just before 6 a.m. Saturday on Driftwood Circle in the Parrots Chapel community.

Williams is charged with eight counts of sale and delivery of heroin, fentanyl, meth, and one count of sale and delivery of a counterfeit substance.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Williams is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

