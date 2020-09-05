Advertisement

Australian customs officials destroy woman’s $19,000 handbag

By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - A $19,000 handbag destroyed? A woman discovered her $19,000 alligator-skin handbag was destroyed by customs officials in Australia due to entering the country without a correct import license, CNN reported.

According to CNN, the Australian Border Force seized the Saint Laurent bag at a cargo depot in Perth, Western Australia.

Alligator products are allowed into the country, but access is controlled under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora to ensure it is not linked to the illegal wildlife trade, CNN reported.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment, the woman did not have a CITES import permit for Australia.

The department continued said it confiscated the bag and did not take any further action against the woman.

“We all need to be aware of what we’re purchasing online as restricting the trade of animal products is crucial to the long-term survival of endangered species,” said Susan Ley, Minister for the Environment.

Jason Wood, the Assistant Minister for Customs, Community Safety and Multicultural Affairs, said the country looks out for illegally imported items including “fashion accessories, tourist trinkets, furs, taxidermy animals and ivory.”

CNN reported, wildlife trade offenses in the country can be punished up to 10 years in prison and a $222,000 fine in Australian dollars.

