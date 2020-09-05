Beautiful weekend ahead.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a mix of sun and clouds and patches of fog this morning, and overall we’ve got a great weekend in store.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the low 80s as we go into the afternoon.

High’s on Friday will be near 83 in Knoxville to 79 in Crossville.

Tonight we’re staying clear with lower humidity levels, so not as much fog around on Sunday morning. We’ll be near 59 to start the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

Storms are back for the second half of next week. There’s a VERY LIMITED chance of showers Tuesday afternoon, mostly at the tip-tops of the Smoky Mountains. Wednesday’s storm complex is primarily in Middle and West Tennessee. We could get some late evening storms west of Interstate 75, but Thursday’s rain coverage looks slightly more widespread.

