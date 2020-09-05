Fallen power pole and traffic light blocking Broadway at Oglewood
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police said a fallen power pole and traffic light was blocking the road on Broadway at Oglewood Saturday morning.
KPD said a single-vehicle crash caused the pole and light to fall.
No one was injured in the crash.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work to clear the road and make repairs.
No word on when the area is expected to be clear and open to traffic.
