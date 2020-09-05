Advertisement

Former George Washington professor allegedly admits to pretending to be a Black woman for entire career

George Washington University is investigating the case of a professor who allegedly admitted to fraudulently pretending to be a Black woman for her entire career.
Jessica Krug admits she was born a white, Jewish girl from Kansas City.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
A writer claiming to be Jessica Krug, a George Washington associate professor of history, writes that she is in fact a white Jewish woman from suburban Kansas City. Krug claims she has lived most of her adult life “under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness.”

According to a statement released Friday, University Provost Brian Blake and Dean Paul Wahlbeck said, “Dr. Krug will not be teaching her classes this semester. We are working on developing a number of options for students in those classes, which will be communicated to affected students as soon as possible.”

Krug blames “unaddressed mental health demons” dating back to childhood and says she frequently thought of confessing the deception, “but my cowardice was always more powerful than my ethics.”

According to the university, Krug’s biography on the school’s website listed imperialism, colonialism and African-American history among her areas of expertise.

Hari Ziyad, editor of the online publication RaceBatr said on Twitter that Krug had confirmed the details of the blog post to him in a phone call Thursday.

Ziyad said that Krug claimed to be Afro-Caribbean from the Bronx.

“We want to acknowledge the pain this situation has caused for many in our community and recognize that many students, faculty, staff and alumni are hurting,” said Blake and Wahlbeck. “Please known that we are taking this situation seriously and are here to support our community.”

