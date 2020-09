Former Vol Jauan Jennings waived from San Francisco 49ers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Tennessee Volunteer Jauan Jennings announces he has been waived from the NFL San Francisco 49ers Saturday.

“Didn’t make the 53, but as usual gave it my all #mytimeiscoming,” said Jennings in an Instagram post.

Jauan Jennings announces on IG he’s been cut by the 49ers #Vols pic.twitter.com/jpTw8PRAAU — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) September 5, 2020

Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings was drafted to the 49ers in the 7th round of Saturday’s NFL Draft in April 2020.

After a year of no Vols drafted in 2019, Jennings became the second Tennessee player drafted in 2020.

Jennings led Tennessee’s 2019 team in touchdowns (9) and reception yards (969).

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.