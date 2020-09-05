Advertisement

Former Vol QB Josh Dobbs cut by Jacksonville Jaguars

Former Tennessee Vol Quarterback Josh Dobbs has been cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday.
(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Former Tennessee Vol Quarterback Josh Dobbs was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday.

The Jaguars released their 53-man roster Saturday for the 2020 season.

Dobbs was drafted to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 NFL Draft to a four-year contract before being traded to the Jaguars in 2019.

