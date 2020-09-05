Free food? Anderson Co. Schools offering meals for students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -All students attending Anderson Co. Schools will now be able to eat both breakfast and lunch free of charge everyday.

ACS said the free meals will be starting on Tuesday, Sept. 8 for the schools’ #EveryStudentEveryDay.

Important information regarding school breakfast and lunch: ALL students in Anderson Co. Schools will now eat both... Posted by Anderson County Schools TN on Friday, September 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.