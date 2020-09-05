Free food? Anderson Co. Schools offering meals for students
All students attending Anderson Co. Schools will now be able to eat both breakfast and lunch free of charge everyday.
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ACS said the free meals will be starting on Tuesday, Sept. 8 for the schools’ #EveryStudentEveryDay.
