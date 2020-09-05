Advertisement

Health care worker caught poking body arrested in Alabama

Police in Alabama say a woman is charged with corpse abuse after video showed a health care worker mistreating the body of a deceased resident of an assisted living facility.
Daphne police say 23-year-old Ashley Mishay Williams of Bay Minette surrendered to police Thursday and is being charged with corpse abuse.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
News outlets report that the arrest came after a video shared on social media showed a worker poking the body of a dead resident at The Brennity, an assisted living facility in coastal Baldwin County.

Court records aren’t yet available to show whether the woman has a lawyer.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

