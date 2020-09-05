Advertisement

Irwin family remembers ‘Crocodile Hunter’ 14 years after tragic death

The family of Steve Irwin shared memories of the well-known animal lover on the 14th anniversary of his tragic death.
FILE - In this June 18, 1999 file photo, Steve Irwin, "The Crocodile Hunter" holds a nine-foot female alligator accompanied by his American wife Terri, who is from Eugene, Oregon, at his "Australia Zoo" in Beerwah, Queensland, Australia. Australia's famed "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin knew he was dying after a massive stingray stabbed him in the chest hundreds of times, the only witness to the fatal 2006 attack said in his first detailed public account of the beloved conservationist's death. (AP Photo/Russell McPhedran, File)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
“You’re always in my heart,” Tweeted Bindi Irwin alongside an old photo showing herself as a child next to her dad on the beach.

“This is a particularly poignant moment in time for me,” Tweeted Terri Irwin. “Today marks 14 years since I lost Steve, after 14 wonderful years of marriage. I feel that I have a choice: celebrate love or struggle with grief. I choose love.”

“The Crocodile Hunter” aired on Animal Planet from 1996 to 2007. Irwin’s colorful personality, seeming fearlessness in wrestling dangerous animals and his Australianisms — like the expression “crikey!” — made him a favorite.

Steve Irwin died at age 44 on September 4, 2006, while filming an underwater scene for a television series, when a stingray’s stinging barbs pierced his heart.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

