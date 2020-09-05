Irwin family remembers ‘Crocodile Hunter’ 14 years after tragic death

(WVLT) - The family of Steve Irwin shared memories of the well-known animal lover on the 14th anniversary of his tragic death.

“You’re always in my heart,” Tweeted Bindi Irwin alongside an old photo showing herself as a child next to her dad on the beach.

You’re always in my heart. pic.twitter.com/kP7Je2VkSv — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) September 4, 2020

“This is a particularly poignant moment in time for me,” Tweeted Terri Irwin. “Today marks 14 years since I lost Steve, after 14 wonderful years of marriage. I feel that I have a choice: celebrate love or struggle with grief. I choose love.”

This is a particularly poignant moment in time for me. Today marks 14 years since I lost Steve, after 14 wonderful years of marriage. I feel that I have a choice: celebrate love or struggle with grief. I choose love. pic.twitter.com/UudW9n0cHb — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) September 4, 2020

“The Crocodile Hunter” aired on Animal Planet from 1996 to 2007. Irwin’s colorful personality, seeming fearlessness in wrestling dangerous animals and his Australianisms — like the expression “crikey!” — made him a favorite.

Steve Irwin died at age 44 on September 4, 2006, while filming an underwater scene for a television series, when a stingray’s stinging barbs pierced his heart.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.