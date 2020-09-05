Jack Daniels master distiller steps down

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Jeff Arnett is stepping down as master distiller after 12 years of leading production of the Jack Daniel’s whiskey brand.

Jack Daniel’s is the flagship brand of Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman. The brand is sold in more than 170 countries.

The company didn’t give a reason for Arnett’s departure in its announcement Thursday. Arnett stewarded the brand’s continued global growth. And he executed expansion of the Jack Daniel’s lineup with flavored brand extensions and super-premium products.

Arnett says his work at the Tennessee distillery was “an incredible chapter” in his life and he’s looking forward to what his “next chapter will hold.”

