Knoxville woman charged with carjacking, forcing driver to transport her to commit crimes

A Knoxville woman was arrested after allegedly carjacking a vehicle on Magnolia Avenue, then forcing the driver to transport her to do drugs and commit crimes.
Amanda Bowling
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested after allegedly carjacking a vehicle on Magnolia Avenue, then forcing the driver to transport her to do drugs and commit crimes.

Court documents show the incident occurred on July 4. The driver told police that Amanda Bowling and other unidentified accomplices forced the driver to take them to a homeless camp and held him there against his will while the suspects allegedly engaged in drug activity between 10 and 24 hours.

Then, the victim told investigators that Bowling demanded he drive her to various locations for the purpose of committing crimes. When he refused, Bowling allegedly attacked him, breaking off the key in the ignition of the vehicle.

According to police, Bowling and others began beating the victim with a baseball bat, then drove away with the vehicle.

The victim was able to identify the woman to investigators due to knowing her through social media, records show.

Bowling was arrested and is being held in the Knox County Jail.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

