Advertisement

Letters threatening legal action over student absences sent to Nashville parents

Metro Nashville Public School officials sent nearly 6,000 letters to parents across the city over poor student attendance since virtual school started, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.
(Source: MGN Image)
(Source: MGN Image)(KWQC)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Metro Nashville Public School officials sent nearly 6,000 letters to parents across the city over poor student attendance since virtual school started.

CBS affiliate WTVF reported, the letters threaten legal action against parents and their kids by a state law called the Compulsory Attendance Law. Students who have missed 5 or more days and were unexcused were sent letters.

Emily Miller said she received one of the letters for her five-year-old son who is attending Kindergarten virtually. Miller said her son has struggled to maintain focus as he’s attending daycare virtually.

“It was basically a letter stating because he’s missed more than five days, he and I have broken the law and we could be charged with truancy for him being absent for more than five days unexcused,” said Miller.

An MNPS spokesperson told WTVF the intent of the letters isn’t to threaten or scare parents. It’s supposed to spur them into finding ways to get their kids to attend class.

“We want our parents to hear loud and clear that our first line of defense is to support them. This is about informing them when they receive that letter and then layering on the appropriate supports after we have assessed. We don’t intend and that is not our aim to take legal action against our families,” said Dr. Michelle Springer Chief of Students Services for MNPS.

Dr. Springer said the Compulsory Attendance Law existed before the pandemic started and the letters are required to be sent for any student with five unexcused absences.

Dr. Springer said there is support available for parents struggling with virtual classes.

“We know that we must be flexible. This virtual learning environment that our students our experiencing is difficult,” said Dr. Springer.

“It’s a fear tactic,” Miller said. “I guess they’re trying to scare people into participating. I know there’s so many families that can’t. They don’t have child care. They don’t have an option. They are having to leave their kids at home. I think about single moms. I think about people that English is not their first language.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Psychiatric ward suggested for fake nurse, therapist testifies in court

Updated: moments ago
|
By Amanda Hara
The woman who posed as a nurse and put lives at risk appeared in Federal Court Friday for sentencing. As of 3:30 p.m. cross examination continued inside the courtroom.

News

Australian customs officials destroy woman’s $19,000 handbag

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
$19,000 handbag destroyed? A woman discovered her $19,000 alligator-skin handbag was destroyed by customs officials in Australia due to entering the country without a correct import license, CNN reported.

News

7 injured after explosion at Memphis home

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Fire officials say a natural gas leak from a water heater caused an explosion that injured seven people in a home in Memphis, Tennessee.

News

Vicariously cycle 100 miles to help the hungry

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Anne Brock
Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, around 1,300 people depended on the food pantry at Appalachian Outreach each month. Now, Director Jean-Ann Washam said that number has surged to around 1,800.

Latest News

News

Former George Washington professor allegedly admits to pretending to be a Black woman for entire career

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
George Washington University is investigating the case of a professor who allegedly admitted to fraudulently pretending to be a Black woman for her entire career.

WVLT

Gorgeous weekend on tap: when to get outside

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Rain chances are low through the middle of next week

News

Health care worker caught poking body arrested in Alabama

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Alabama say a woman is charged with corpse abuse after video showed a health care worker mistreating the body of a deceased resident of an assisted living facility.

News

Victim of convicted Tenn. kidnapper reacts to his request for compassionate release

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The victim of former Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins told WTVF she hopes a judge will not grant his request for compassionate release.

News

Man accused of murdering mother in Sevier County found out of state, officials say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
One person is dead and another suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after a Sevier County stabbing, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

News

Homicide investigation underway after Cumberland Co. man found shot, killed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said the welfare check was requested due to individuals not being able to make contact with Lewis for a period of time.