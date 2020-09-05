Missouri baby left in box at day care doorstep

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (WVLT/KY3) -A Missouri woman found a newborn baby in a box at the doorstep of her day care Tuesday morning, KY3 reported.

According to the St. Joseph News-Press, the woman found the baby girl with a note written in Spanish that said “please take care of my baby.”

The woman who found the baby said that she fed the girl and called the police.

WREG reported, the woman said the baby “was in good condition.”

