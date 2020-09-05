Nationwide dog foods recalled over high levels of mold by-product

(CNN) - According to the Food and Drug Administration, Sunshine Mills has issued a recall of three of its dog food products due to high levels of Aflatoxin.

CNN reported, Aflatoxin is a mold by-product and if consumed in significant quantities it can be harmful to pets.

The recalled foods include:

Family Pet Meaty Cuts beef chicken and cheese flavored premium dog food

Heartland Farms grilled favorites beef chicken and cheese flavor

Paws Happy Life butcher’s choice dog food

The FDA said no illnesses have been reported in association with these products. The products have been recalled as a precautionary measure.

“Pets that have consumed any of the recalled products and exhibit symptoms of illness including sluggishness or lethargy combined with a reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellowish tint to the eyes or gums, or diarrhea should be seen by a veterinarian,” according to a statement by the FDA.

Customers who have purchased the products can return them to their place of purchase for a full refund, CNN reported.

According to the FDA, the aflatoxin levels above the acceptable limit in the products were discovered by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

