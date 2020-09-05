No injuries in White Pine mobile home fire

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The White Pine Fire Department said no one was hurt in a mobile home Saturday.

According to a release, twelve firefighters at the scene were able to extinguish the fire within 20 minutes.

Officials said most items inside the home were salvageable.

“We remind everyone to have working smoke alarms in every bedroom and on every floor of your home,” said the fire department in a release.

Baneberry Fire Department, Dandridge Fire Department, Kansas Talbot Fire Department, Jefferson County EMS Medic 3, Jefferson County Dispatch, and Jefferson County Sheriffs Department￼ assisted in the response to the fire.

