Quiet through the middle of next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our forecast is ridiculously quiet well past Labor Day. It’s one of the most tranquil and beautiful stretches in years.

Rain is back with a large Midwestern storm next Thursday and Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We started the holiday weekend off with unseasonably cool weather and low humidity. Don’t get us wrong; we still broke a sweat Saturday afternoon, but there was barely a cloud in the sky and dew points were barely in the 50s. Sounds normal? Well just a couple days ago, the dew points were in the 70s! That’s a truly massive change.

If you like that taste of ‘cool’ weather, we have ‘jacket’ weather Sunday morning. We are dropping the low temps because the air is so dry. We expect to ‘decouple’ tonight, which is a fancy way of saying that temps will plummet around and after midnight. Knoxville will wake up to the lower-to-middle 50s. Every single high-res tool we use suggests that!

From there, it’s basically full sunshine Sunday. It will turn hotter, in the mid-to-upper 80s in the Valley, lower 80s elsewhere.

Monday is bone dry. There is a storm north of us, but it should fall apart in a hurry over northern Kentucky. We could get some of the high, cirrus clouds, though. That inches us ever closer back to 90° and it will be noticeably more humid Labor Day.

But the dew points climb by the middle of next week (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Now Tuesday is totally dry. There’s nothing much happening across the Southeast until Wednesday. Our pattern pops a few showers and storms, moving east to west from the Blue Ridge to the Smoky Mountains. Any showers and storms should remain at higher elevation. By this point, we’re adding on more 90 degree days.

Thursday and Friday are the only ‘active’ weather days this week. The cold front of a big Midwestern storm brings a stout rain chance Thursday and also Friday. The exact timing is still too far out, but rain is likely. This all rolls out of here by early Saturday morning, maybe even faster. That leaves us a beautiful – and cooler – Saturday afternoon and a dry Sunday.

Your Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.