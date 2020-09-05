Advertisement

Several boats sink during Texas parade for President Trump

A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff’s office in Texas says “several” boats sank Saturday while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump.
A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff’s office in Texas says “several” boats sank Saturday while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump.(KEYE via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff’s office in Texas says “several” boats sank Saturday while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump.

“We responded to multiple calls of boats in distress, several of them sank,” but there are no reports of fatalities or injuries and investigators have not determined how many boats sank on the lake near Austin, according to sheriff’s spokesperson Kristen Dark.

Dark said the cause was under investigation, but there was no indication of an intentional act.

“We have no reason to suspect foul play in any of these,” sinkings, Dark said.

Dark said weather conditions were generally calm and meteorologist Paul Yura with the National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio said there were were no storms in the area at the time and winds were generally 10 mph (16 kph) or less.

“The lake should be fairly navigable, without issue at those wind speeds,” according to Yura.

Lake Travis is an approximately 19,000-acre (7,689 hectares) impoundment about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northwest of Austin.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NY attorney general to form grand jury after Prude death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s attorney general on Saturday moved to form a grand jury to investigate the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after being hooded and held down by Rochester police earlier this year.

News

Dog travels 10,000 miles to rejoin owners

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A dog stranded in South Carolina traveled more than 10,000 miles to rejoin with her owners in Australia due to the pandemic, CNN reported.

WVLT

Quiet through the middle of next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Rain chances are low through the middle of next week

News

Ryman Auditorium to resume live events

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Ryman Auditorium announced it was going to resume live events with restrictions.

Latest News

National

Facebook blocks ailing man’s planned end-of-life broadcasts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Facebook on Saturday blocked live broadcasts from a chronically ill bed-ridden man who appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron for a medically-assisted death.

Sports

Vols practice Saturday in Neyland, number of players missing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Tennessee Vols practiced Saturday with a number of players missing.

News

Missouri baby left in box at day care doorstep

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Missouri woman found a newborn baby in a box at the doorstep of her day care Tuesday morning, KY3 reported.

National

Authentic bests favorite Tiz the Law to win Kentucky Derby

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Churchill Downs stands are empty and the wagering windows closed. Armored police vehicles in the parking lot have replaced throngs of Derby-goers in seersucker and showy hats.

News

Former Vol QB Josh Dobbs cut by Jacksonville Jaguars

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Former Tennessee Vol Quarterback Josh Dobbs has been cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday.

News

Nationwide dog foods recalled over high levels of mold by-product

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to the Food and Drug Administration, Sunshine Mills has issued a recall of three of its dog food products due to high levels of Aflatoxin.