Tennessee Vols cancel scrimmage after 44 players were unavailable

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Vols canceled their scrimmage Saturday after 44 players were unavailable.

According to head coach Jeremy Pruitt, the team has “seven or eight” players who tested positive for the coronavirus and some were unable to attend the scrimmage due to contact-tracing protocol.

“It’s definitely been challenging,” said Pruitt. “We’ve got to continue to improve as a football team and just figure out the circumstances and figure out a way to be productive.”

Most of the players who could not participate in Saturday’s scrimmage are on the offense. Pruitt said only 30 players on the defense were available for practice.

