THP trooper charged with assault after allegedly pulling mask from man’s face

A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has been charged with assault after allegedly pulling a mask off a man’s face.
Former THP Trooper Harvey Briggs
Former THP Trooper Harvey Briggs
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has been charged with assault after allegedly pulling a mask off a man’s face.

THP said an investigation was launched into officer Harvey Briggs after a video circulating on social media showed him approaching an activist on the State Capitol grounds.

The protester claims Briggs ripped his face mask off and threw it on the ground. Briggs was fired for “unprofessional conduct” following the incident. Briggs had been with the agency for 22 years.

On Thursday, Briggs was taken into custody and charged with assault in relation to the incident. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 16.

*WARNING: The following video contains strong language*

Posted by Andrew Golden on Monday, August 10, 2020

