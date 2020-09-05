Titans expected to sign Jadeveon Clowney, sources tell ESPN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After weeks of rumored courtship, the Tennessee Titans are expected to sign free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Jadeveon Clowney is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans sources tell ESPN. He rejoins Mike Vrabel who was on the Texans defensive staff for Clowney’s first 3 years in the league in Houston. The Saints, the other main suitor, made a very strong case. This was a close one. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 5, 2020

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was Clowney’s defensive coordinator with the Houston Texans in 2017. The seventh-year veteran sacked the quarterback a career-best 9.5 times, registered 21 TFLs, and knocked the quarterback down another 21 times during that season.

Clowney was a solid addition to the Seahawks last season, registering his first career interception (which he returned for a touchdown) and forced four fumbles in 13 games.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Clowney was named to three straight Pro Bowls with the Texans.

