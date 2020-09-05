Advertisement

Varsity All Access: Scores and highlights from Week Three of high school season

High school football kicked off for dozens of teams in its third week of the season.
Varsity All Access Maryville vs. William Blount
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Here’s a breakdown of scores from around East Tennessee:

Rockwood 35, Oliver Springs 8

South Greene 10, Cocke County 7

Gatlinburg-Pittman 37, Northview Academy 0

Webb 45, Boyd-Buchanan 28

Bradley Central 42, Heritage 7

Cloudland 36, Cosby 12

Grace Christian 44, Lakeway Christian 7

Anderson County 42, Hixson 0

Dobyns-Bennett 40, Bearden 7

Loudon 35, Brainerd 18

Central 45, Sevier County 22

Oak Ridge 42, Campbell County 0

Claiborne County 28, West Greene 7

Maryville 34, Cleveland 7

Powell 57, Fulton 28

Sullivan South 26, Grainger 8

Halls 29, Clinton 14

Science Hill 48, Hardin Valley 21

Coalfield 34, Harriman 20

Morristown West 14, Jefferson County 7

Sweetwater 41, McMinn Central 6

Meigs County 46, Cumberland Gap 0

Unicoi County 42, North Greene 0

Morristown East 34, Cherokee 0

Alcoa 38, Scott 0

Carter 22, Seymour 15

Chattanooga Central 15, Sequoyah 7

South-Doyle 37, Gibbs 17

Oneida 42, Wartburg 6

West 44, Karns 0

Ooltewah 38, William Blount 21

