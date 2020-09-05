Varsity All Access: Scores and highlights from Week Three of high school season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -High school football kicked off for dozens of teams in its third week of the season.
Here’s a breakdown of scores from around East Tennessee:
Rockwood 35, Oliver Springs 8
South Greene 10, Cocke County 7
Gatlinburg-Pittman 37, Northview Academy 0
Webb 45, Boyd-Buchanan 28
Bradley Central 42, Heritage 7
Cloudland 36, Cosby 12
Grace Christian 44, Lakeway Christian 7
Anderson County 42, Hixson 0
Dobyns-Bennett 40, Bearden 7
Loudon 35, Brainerd 18
Central 45, Sevier County 22
Oak Ridge 42, Campbell County 0
Claiborne County 28, West Greene 7
Maryville 34, Cleveland 7
Powell 57, Fulton 28
Sullivan South 26, Grainger 8
Halls 29, Clinton 14
Science Hill 48, Hardin Valley 21
Coalfield 34, Harriman 20
Morristown West 14, Jefferson County 7
Sweetwater 41, McMinn Central 6
Meigs County 46, Cumberland Gap 0
Unicoi County 42, North Greene 0
Morristown East 34, Cherokee 0
Alcoa 38, Scott 0
Carter 22, Seymour 15
Chattanooga Central 15, Sequoyah 7
South-Doyle 37, Gibbs 17
Oneida 42, Wartburg 6
West 44, Karns 0
Ooltewah 38, William Blount 21
