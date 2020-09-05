Varsity All Access: Scores and highlights from Week Three of high school season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -High school football kicked off for dozens of teams in its third week of the season.

Here’s a breakdown of scores from around East Tennessee:

Rockwood 35, Oliver Springs 8

South Greene 10, Cocke County 7

Gatlinburg-Pittman 37, Northview Academy 0

Webb 45, Boyd-Buchanan 28

Bradley Central 42, Heritage 7

Cloudland 36, Cosby 12

Grace Christian 44, Lakeway Christian 7

Anderson County 42, Hixson 0

Dobyns-Bennett 40, Bearden 7

Loudon 35, Brainerd 18

Central 45, Sevier County 22

Oak Ridge 42, Campbell County 0

Claiborne County 28, West Greene 7

Maryville 34, Cleveland 7

Powell 57, Fulton 28

Sullivan South 26, Grainger 8

Halls 29, Clinton 14

Science Hill 48, Hardin Valley 21

Coalfield 34, Harriman 20

Morristown West 14, Jefferson County 7

Sweetwater 41, McMinn Central 6

Meigs County 46, Cumberland Gap 0

Unicoi County 42, North Greene 0

Morristown East 34, Cherokee 0

Alcoa 38, Scott 0

Carter 22, Seymour 15

Chattanooga Central 15, Sequoyah 7

South-Doyle 37, Gibbs 17

Oneida 42, Wartburg 6

West 44, Karns 0

Ooltewah 38, William Blount 21

