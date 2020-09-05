Varsity All Access | Week-3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each of the teams in our Week-3 Varsity All Access Top-8 poll were winners on the gridiron Friday night. That included number one Alcoa, who defeated Scott 38-0. The Tornadoes defense has been impressive so far this season. Friday’s shutout follows up a goose egg that Gary Rankin’s defense put up against Austin-East.

Fellow Blount County power Maryville was also a winner improving to 2-0 on the young season with a 34-7 win at home over visiting Cleveland. Matt Lowe’s Powell Panthers improve to 3-0 following their convincing 57-28 win over Fulton.

Also impressive was Lamar Brown’s West Rebels, improving to 2-0 after blanking Karns 44-0. Coming off a loss to D-B, it was Oak Ridge shutting out Campbell

County 42-0. Also, it was Anderson Co., Halls and Loudon improving to 3-0 with impressive road wins Friday night. here are the rest of the Week-3 scores from around the state of Tennessee:

PREP FOOTBALL RESULTS FROM 9-4-20

Alcoa 38, Scott County 0

Anderson County 42, Hixson 0

Arlington 24, DeSoto Central, Miss. 14

Arlington def. Kingsbury, forfeit

Baylor 54, Chattanooga Christian 14

Beech 48, LaVergne 22

Bell Buckle 39, Grace Baptist 26

Blackman 44, Coffee County 6

Bledsoe County 42, Tyner Academy 13

Bolton def. Houston, forfeit

Bradley Central 42, Heritage 7

Brentwood Academy 30, McCallie 27

Brighton 36, Millington 0

CAK 10, White County 7

CBHS 28, MUS 7

Chattanooga Central 15, Sequoyah 7

Chuckey-Doak 35, Johnson County 29

Claiborne County 28, West Greene 7

Clarksville NE 28, Kenwood 13

Clarksville NW 24, West Creek 12

Clay County 48, Jo Byrns 7

Cloudland 36, Cosby 12

Coalfield 34, Harriman 20

Copper Basin 47, Sale Creek 0

Covington 48, Bolivar Central 7

Creek Wood 13, Greenbrier 0

Crockett County 10, Ripley 0

David Crockett 49, Volunteer 0

Davidson Academy 35, Nashville Christian 0

DeKalb County 31, Stone Memorial 30

Dobyns-Bennett 40, Bearden 7

Dyersburg 54, Obion County 6

ECS 44, Harding Academy 0

East Hamilton 38, East Ridge 26

East Robertson 28, Cascade 10

Fairview 44, Cheatham County 6

Fayetteville 20, Huntland 14

Forrest 19, Eagleville 7

Gallatin 42, Green Hill 3

Gibson County 32, Halls 0

Goodpasture 32, BGA 28

Gordonsville 53, Pickett County 14

Grace Christian 44, Lakeway Christian 7

H.W. Byers, Miss. 28, Rossville Christian 14

Hampton 28, Happy Valley 0

Hardin County 51, Jackson North Side 20

Harpeth 13, Camden Central 6

Hendersonville 49, Station Camp 0

Henry County 52, Dyer County 20

Howard 21, Middle Tennessee Christian 14

Huntingdon 6, Hollow Rock-Bruceton 0

Independence 35, Centennial 14

Jackson Christian 40, Rosemark Academy 0

Jackson South Side 29, Chester County 14

King’s Academy 46, Grace Christian - Franklin 3

Kingston 35, Austin-East 14

Knoxville Carter 22, Seymour 15, OT

Knoxville Central 45, Sevier County 22

Knoxville Halls 29, Clinton 14

Knoxville Webb 45, Boyd Buchanan 28

Lake County 18, Dresden 13

Lausanne Collegiate 56, FACS 0

Lawrence County def. Maplewood, forfeit

Lewis County 55, Community 6

Lexington 42, Liberty Magnet 0

Lincoln County 37, Franklin County 32

Livingston Academy 7, Cumberland County 0

Loudon 35, Brainerd 18

Macon County 39, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy 12

Marion County 49, Polk County 0

Maryville 34, Cleveland 7

McEwen 49, Perry County 30

Meigs County 46, Cumberland Gap 0

Midway 41, Oakdale 20

Milan 35, South Gibson 14

Monterey 44, Red Boiling Springs 8

Montgomery Central 20, Portland 19

Moore County 33, Cornersville 23

Morristown East 34, Cherokee 0

Morristown West 14, Jefferson County 7

Mt. Juliet 35, Lebanon 24

Munford 19, St. Benedict 16

Nolensville 30, Spring Hill 14

Oak Ridge 42, Campbell County 0

Oakland 36, Siegel 7

Oneida 42, Wartburg Central 6

Ooltewah 38, William Blount 21

Peabody 35, McKenzie 21

Pope John Paul II 38, Briarcrest 21

Powell 57, Knoxville Fulton 28

Ravenwood 42, Franklin 21

Red Bank 46, Signal Mountain 8

Rhea County 31, Walker Valley 28

Richland 14, Mt. Pleasant 7

Riverdale 21, Cookeville 6

Riverside 28, East Hickman 14

Science Hill 48, Knoxville Hardin Valley 21

Sequatchie County 46, Cannon County 0

Shelbyville 29, Page 13

Silverdale Baptist Academy 31, Notre Dame 13

Soddy Daisy 56, Lenoir City 23

South Doyle 37, Gibbs 17

South Panola, Miss. 14, Cordova 13

South Pittsburg 55, Lookout Valley 6

Springfield 57, White House-Heritage 7

Stewart County 22, Sycamore 6

Stewarts Creek 42, Clarksville 7

Sullivan South 26, Grainger 8

Summit 35, Columbia 0

Sweetwater 41, McMinn Central 6

Tennessee 14, Daniel Boone 7

Tullahoma 42, Marshall County 7

Unaka 36, Hancock County 14

Unicoi County 42, North Greene 0

Union City 35, Adamsville 28

University-Jackson 45, Trinity Christian Academy 7

Upperman 42, Smith County 14

Warren County 18, Rockvale 13

Watertown 9, Trousdale County 7

Waverly Central 20, Hickman County 0

West 44, Karns 0

West Carroll 36, Humboldt 12

Westmoreland 34, Jackson County 12

Westview 35, McNairy Central 13

Wilson Central 27, Rossview 7

York Institute 6, Grundy County 3

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Collierville vs. Memphis Central, ccd.

Collinwood vs. Summertown, ccd.

Dickson County vs. Brentwood, ccd.

Fayette Academy vs. Clarksville Academy, ccd.

Hayesville, N.C. vs. Tellico Plains, ccd.

Houston County vs. Scotts Hill, ccd.

Ridgeway vs. West Monroe, La., ccd.

St. George’s vs. Northpoint Christian, Miss., ppd.

Sullivan North vs. Cosby, ccd.

Union County vs. Greeneville, ccd.

Wayne County vs. Middleton, ccd.

