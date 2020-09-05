Advertisement

Victim of convicted Tenn. kidnapper reacts to his request for compassionate release

The victim of former Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins told WTVF she hopes a judge will not grant his request for compassionate release.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Sep. 4, 2020
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - The victim of former Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins told WTVF she hopes a judge will not grant his request for compassionate release.

In a letter to a judge, Cummins asked to be allowed to serve part of his 20-year sentence at home because he is especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

The teen victim responded to his request saying she does not want him released and that, “just knowing he will be near me terrifies me.”

Cummins pleaded guilty in 2019 to charges of transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.

The manhunt for Cummins gained national attention in 2017 as authorities in multiple states joined the search for the pair. They were eventually discovered at a cabin in Cecilville, California.

Cummins was previously a Maury County teacher and the victim was one of his students. She released the following statement regarding his request for compassionate release:

For my safety, and for other children’s safety, Tad Cummins should not be allowed to return to the general population. Just knowing he resides there would make me fear being in Columbia even more than I already do. Even if he is made to stay on house arrest, just knowing he will be near me terrifies me. I have worked very hard over the last three years to move past the very dark time of my life involving Tad Cummins. If I have to live in constant fear again, I feel like all of that would be for nothing. The court ordered that he go to prison, and that is where he belongs.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

